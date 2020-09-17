 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK Holdings secures W480b through block sale of ESR shares

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Sept 17, 2020 - 14:44       Updated : Sept 17, 2020 - 14:44
(SK Holdings)
(SK Holdings)
SK Holdings has raised 480 billion won ($409 million) by selling shares of logistics operator e-Shang Redwood Group through a block deal, with plans to invest the newly secured capital in its future growth engines, the company said Thursday.

The deal saw 140 million shares sold at 22.50 Hong Kong dollars ($2.90) per share, accounting for 4.6 percent of the total stock, as SK Holdings collected the principal.

Following the sale, SK Holdings now owns 6.4 percent of stock in the company, a share that is estimated to be worth 740 billion won as of Wednesday.

Established in 2011, ESR is a global logistics company with some 270 logistics facilities around the world serving over 200 clients, including Amazon, Alibaba and JD.com. The company has enjoyed steady growth since going public on the Hong Kong stock exchange in November last year.

“As the payback period in global investment has arrived, we will maintain great investment performances such as with ESR and will continue our efforts to live up to the market’s expectations and keep a virtuous cycle of investment and gain,” an official at the company said.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114