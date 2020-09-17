 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai’s all-new Tucson surpasses 10,000 precontracts

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Sept 17, 2020 - 11:53       Updated : Sept 17, 2020 - 11:53
Hyundai Motor’s fourth-generation all-new Tucson (Hyundai Motor)


Hyundai Motor said Thursday that it has received 10,842 precontracts on launch day for its new sport utility vehicle, the all-new Tucson, in South Korea.

It is the first SUV model to surpass the 10,000 mark on the first day, the automaker said.

The New Grandeur, launched last year, sold 17,294 units and the new Avante sold 10,058 units on the day of its release earlier this year.

The latest SUV was introduced at an online world premiere event on Tuesday, drawing 410,000 viewers from around the world.

The all-new Tucson embraces a new exterior emblematic of Hyundai’s “sensuous sportiness” design. The “parametric dynamics” with kinetic jewel surface details emphasis this brand identity.

It offers both Smartstream 2.5-liter, direct-injected, four-cylinder, gasoline and powerful 1.6-liter, turbo, direct-injected, hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

