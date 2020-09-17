NK state media highlight party officials' efforts to support typhoon-hit areas

(Screenshot from Rodong Sinmun)



North Korean state media on Thursday highlighted party officials' efforts to help with recovery efforts in eastern regions hit by recent back-to-back typhoons.



The Korean Central News Agency said that members of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party and their families "sincerely" aided the people in the typhoon-hit areas in the North and South Hamgyong provinces.



Trains and buses loaded with necessities, food and reconstruction materials arrived in the regions, and they were delivered to affected people in Hongwon County, Tanchon City and Kim Chaek City, according to the KCNA.



Handing over the aid, senior party officials urged local workers to "do their best to stabilize the life of the people and stand in the van of the recovery campaign, being well aware of the sincerity of the Party Central Committee," the KCNA said.



They also later reviewed the damage in mine towns of the Komdok region, and urged officials and people there to work hard to successfully tide over the present hardships and difficulties, it added.



North Korea was hit hard by three consecutive powerful typhoons in recent weeks, which wrought havoc on the country's southwestern and eastern regions. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier ordered the sending of "elite party divisions" to eastern regions to help with their recovery efforts.



North Korea has called for swift restoration from the damage as it is preparing to mark the 75th party founding anniversary on Oct. 10.



Kim recently visited a typhoon-hit area and urged "an all-out campaign" of completing the recovery so that the country can mark the upcoming anniversary "with proud of achievement." (Yonhap)