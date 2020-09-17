[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Autumn packages at Walkerhill



Grand Walkerhill Seoul offers three fall packages for those looking for a fall staycation and a hike on Achasan.



Two Falling in Fall packages include a one-night stay in a grand deluxe room and a choice of chicken and beer or pizza, at starting prices of 184,000 won and 194,000 won. The hotel also offers the Autumn Sky package, which includes a one-night-stay in the club suite room, along with breakfast and happy hour at the club lounge starting at 330,000 won. All guests can enjoy the beautiful colors of Achasan in the fall.



The packages are available until the end of November.



For more information and reservations, call the Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.







The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul presents ‘The Taste - Fermentation’ dinner set



The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul presents The Taste - Fermentation, a set-course dinner in which every course celebrates the taste and versatility of fermented ingredients.



The unique culinary exploration includes grilled octopus marinated in traditional doenjang paste, namul greens dressed in naturally fermented pine needle vinegar, grilled hanwoo beef loin, grilled sea bass with fish soy sauce and makgeolli cheesecake. It is available at the end of November at a price of 100,000 won. Pairings of traditional Gangjang Baekseju liquor (one glass) and wine (two glasses) are available for an additional 40,000 won. The course is available from 5:30-9:30 p.m.



For inquiries or reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.







InterContinental to offer 2020 Chuseok Gift Sets



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong are offering delivery of the 2020 Chuseok Gift Set to help guests communicate their best wishes to loved ones from a distance. Alongside the 40 carefully selected premium products, a premium memorial rites table for ancestors prepared by InterContinental’s Korean cuisine chefs is also available this year for the first time.



The Chef’s Assorted Memorial Service Table for Ancestors is made with top-quality local ingredients, including dried corvina, Korean beef and octopus, and is available for 790,000 won. It needs to be reserved 48 hours in advance.



The 2020 Chuseok Gift Sets are available until Oct. 4.



For more information, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.







‘Starry Starry Night’ Package at Seoul Dragon City



Hotel-plex Hotel Seoul Dragon City offers the Starry Starry Night package for couples hoping to spend a romantic staycation.



The package includes a one-night stay and Fantini Gran Cuvee Bianco Swarovski (Italian sparkling wine) with a crystal embedded on the bottle, served with dessert, as room service. Only 10,000 bottles of this particular wine are produced each year.



The package starts at 236,500 won for the Grand Mercure Ambassador Hotel and Residence and the Novotel Suites Ambassador Seoul Yongsan, and 185,900 won for the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Yongsan. The package is available until the end of November.



For reservations or inquiries, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents ‘City Break’ package



Andaz Seoul Gangnam is offering its City Break promotion for guests seeking a late summer or fall staycation.



The promotion includes up to 30 percent off the daily rate for World of Hyatt members, a welcome drink at check-in, complimentary in-room minibar (alcohol excluded) and use of the indoor pool area equipped with a heated pool and three hot tubs, a 24-hour fitness center and more.



Nonmembers get up to 25 percent off. Guests who are not members can join World of Hyatt free of charge. The promotion starts from 252,000 won for a double occupancy room, excluding tax, and is available until Oct. 11 for stay periods valid until Dec. 22.



For more information, contact Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.