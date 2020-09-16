Kakao launches corporate messenger Kakao Work

Baek Sang-yeop, CEO of Kakao Enterprise (Kakao)



Kakao, operator of South Korea’s top mobile messaging platform, announced Wednesday that the company has launched a new enterprise messenger.



The new corporate messenger developed by Kakao’s artificial intelligence unit Kakao Enterprise has combined existing user interface of popular messenger app Kakao Talk with AI and cloud technologies to support digital transformation of work environment and to improve work efficiency, according to the company.



Kakao Enterprise has made the business messenger compatible with popular third-party solutions, including Jira and GitHub. The company also supplemented AI assistant to support online searches within the messenger.



User data on the platform will be encrypted in cloud servers by the company‘s self-developed security solution Kakao Work E3 System, the company added.



Kakao Work is one of the AI-based solutions that Kakao Enterprise plans to commercialize in different areas. Other IoT tools that the company will introduce in the future include the company’s artificial intelligence service Kakao i Engine, cloud service Kakao i Cloud, business service platform Kakao i Connect, AI-powered data service platform Kakao i Insight and AI-based smart home solution Kakao i Home.



Kakao Enterprise is offering free trials of Kakao Work, which will become subscription-based on Nov. 25.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)