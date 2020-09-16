Seoul city rolls out antivirus rules for internet cafes

(Yonhap)



The Seoul city government on Wednesday unveiled detailed guidelines for internet cafes that recently resumed business after the government eased tightened social distancing in greater Seoul.



Under the guidelines, internet cafes are allowed to sell water and non-alcoholic beverages. Employees are also allowed to have food inside the internet cafes.



At the same time, customers are not allowed to bring in food or drinks from outside, and both customers and employees are not allowed to smoke inside the businesses.



As part of efforts to curb possible infections, all customers should sit apart from one another and sign into an electronic entry log that is authenticated by the government. Underaged customers cannot visit internet cafes even with guardians.



The guidelines come just a few days after internet cafes were allowed to resume business following a two-week hiatus. The government, however, said it would be restricting underaged customers and sales of food inside the internet cafes.



The city government said it plans to run on-site inspections of some 2,750 internet cafes across the capital.



Businesses that do not follow the guidelines will be temporarily suspended. The city also plans to file a complaint against such businesses for disrupting antivirus efforts and possibly seek financial compensation if infections occur. (Yonhap)