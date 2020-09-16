Samsung Display touts OLED with tightest folds

Samsung Display’s 1.4R OLED has the highest foldability in the industry (Samsung Display)

Samsung Display on Wednesday said that its latest organic light-emitting diode displays can fold with the narrowest gap compared to any rival products around the world that are commercially available as a smartphone component.



Through technology optimization, this new and enhanced display can withstand around 200,000 folds despite using ultra-thin glass instead of colorless polyimide, Samsung Display said.



Samsung Display’s 1.4R OLED displays are used in Samsung Electronics’ latest foldable handset Galaxy Z Fold 2.



The 1.4R here refers to the peripheral curvature of a circle that has 1.4 millimeter radius. The smaller the number for this radius, the smaller the gap the screen leaves when folded.



Among commercially available OLED screens, 1.4R is the tightest fold, Samsung Display said.



This is the third foldable OLED Samsung Display has put out, after those for the first Galaxy Fold followed by Galaxy Z Flip.



The 1.4R foldable OLED has a resolution of 2,208x1,768 and a screen size of 7.6-inches.



A notable side effect of smaller folding radius is the increased folding stress -- the contrasting pressures applied to the front and rear layers of the display screen.



It is more difficult to develop a screen that folds inwards rather than outwards, because in-folding screens ought to have smaller curve radiuses, which lead to bigger folding stress.



Samsung Display said that it has optimized the materials, design and modules for its layer-stacking in order to offset folding stress as much as possible.





Bureau Veritas confirms Samsung Display’s 1.4R OLED can be folded 200,000 times (Samsung Display)





Samsung Display currently accounts for over 90 percent of the global foldable OLED panel.



Meanwhile, Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, said on Twitter that Huawei’s foldable gadget Mate X2 would not launch in 2020 due to the US government’s trade restrictions, adding that his company had reduced its foldable forecasts.



Although the supplier of screens for the Mate X2 is not public knowledge, Samsung has a 90 percent share of the foldable OLED market and supplied screens for the Mate X.



However, industry watchers said this may lend more advantage to sales of Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold 2.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

