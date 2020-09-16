Opposition politicians eye Busan mayoral seat

Rep. Suh Byung-soo of the People Power Party (Yonhap)

The race for the mayor’s office in Busan is beginning to take shape within the main opposition People Power Party, with bigwigs hinting at a bid.



Rep. Suh Byung-soo, a fifth-term lawmaker who held the mayor’s office from 2014-2018, said in a radio interview Wednesday that he is positively considering entering the mayoral by-election next year as “politicians must always be open to every possibility."



"I couldn’t properly accomplish the dreams I had serving in a mayoral seat for four years, so I still have ambitions," said Suh.





Former Rep. Park Hyung-jun of the People Power Party (Yonhap)