Ruling party launches in-house probe body to look into alleged misconduct among members

Rep. Youn Mee-hyang of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (Yonhap)



The ruling Democratic Party (DP) launched an in-house ethics probe body on Wednesday to look into allegations of misconduct or ethical lapses raised against its members.



The new body headed by Rep. Choi Ki-sang, a former judge, will serve as an internal investigation office in charge of judging corruption, sexual violations and other allegations raised against the party's lawmakers, officials and elected public office holders affiliated with the party, according to officials.



After investigating such allegations through legal and ethical perspectives, the body will refer cases to the party's disciplinary arm for final action, party officials noted.



"I want the probe body to handle its task sternly and independently so that it could help bolster ethics among party members and enhance the party's trustworthiness," the DP chairman, Rep. Lee Nak-yon, said in a meeting of the supreme party council earlier in the day.



One of the first cases the investigation body will tackle is donation embezzlement allegations involving Rep. Youn Mee-hyang.



The former activist for Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War II has been indicted on charges of personally spending 100 million won ($84,832) in donations and public funds meant for the victims.



Charges against her also include collecting more than 360 million won in government assistance funds through illegal means.



In response, the DP's secretary-general on Wednesday suspended Youn from her party titles as a member of the party's central committee, a party delegate and a member of a party subcommittee.



Youn has denied all the charges filed against her and pledged to prove her innocence in court. (Yonhap)