National

South Korea unlikely to be affected by Typhoon Noul: KMA

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Sept 16, 2020 - 13:15       Updated : Sept 16, 2020 - 16:57
Projected course of Typhoon Noul as of 9 a.m. Wednesday (Korea Meteorological Administration)
Projected course of Typhoon Noul as of 9 a.m. Wednesday (Korea Meteorological Administration)
The 11th typhoon of the year has formed, but South Korea will likely be safe from its influence, the national weather agency said Wednesday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said Typhoon Noul formed Wednesday around 3 a.m. off the southwestern coast of the Philippines. As of 3 p.m., the typhoon was advancing west toward Vietnam at 10 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon is expected to grow to medium intensity, make landfall in Vietnam and gradually decline in power to a tropical depression by Saturday.

As the typhoon’s influence is largely limited to Southeast Asia, the weather agency said Korea will be completely clear of its influence. But more typhoons could develop in the coming weeks and affect Korea.

Korea has experienced a growing number of typhoons in recent years, as climate change has made the surrounding waters warmer than before. 

Although an average of 0.7 typhoons typically affect Korea between September and November each year, last year the country fell under the influence of three typhoons in those months.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
