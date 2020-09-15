 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Brazilian TV series wins best honor at Seoul Drama Awards

KBS’ ‘When Camellia Blooms’ sweeps awards with five wins

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Sept 15, 2020 - 19:31       Updated : Sept 15, 2020 - 19:31
“Orphan of a Nation” (SDA)
“Orphan of a Nation” (SDA)

Brazilian serial drama “Orphan of a Nation” won the grand prize at this year’s Seoul International Drama Awards, the nation’s biggest international television drama awards event.

Instead of the usual live ceremony, a prerecorded version of the awards ceremony conducted without an audience aired at 3 p.m. on Tuesday on MBC.

“Orphan of a Nation” is a 154-episode television series revolving around two refugees, a Syrian woman and a Lebanese man, in Brazil who overcome conflicts surrounding them through love. Based on a novel, the show received critical acclaim for its portrayal of diverse cultural, religious and racial issues as they relate to refugees.

The judges said a solid storyline about the refugees and their difficulties, refined visual elements and the extensive scale of the project shot across continents defined the series’ exceptional quality.

Korean drama series “When the Camellia Blooms,” which aired from September to November 2019 on KBS, picked up five trophies, including for best actress for Gong Hyo-jin and best screenwriter for Lim Sang-choon in the international competition section.

Germany’s “The Turncoat” won for best TV movie and Britain’s “World on Fire” won in the miniseries competition, followed by Korea’s “Everything and Nothing” and “Itaewon Class” as runner-ups in the two categories, respectively.

Best director went to Adam Smith of “World on Fire” and best actor went to Waleed Zuaiter from British crime-thriller “Baghdad Central.”



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114