Hyundai Motor launches all-new Tucson

Hyundai Motor’s all-new Tucson (Hyundai Motor)
Hyunday Motor announced the launch of the overhauled version of its bestselling sport utility vehicle Tucson in a world premiere online event Tuesday.
It is the fourth generation of the vehicle, released five years after the third generation.
The all-new Tucson embraces a new exterior styling of Hyundai’s “sensuous sportiness” design identity, the automaker said.
The Tucson‘s identity is emphasized through the “parametric dynamics” with kinetic jewel surface details, it explained.
Hyundai said it expected the new model to appeal to customers with its cutting-edge design, greater room, enhanced digital capabilities and fuel efficiency.
“The all-new Tucson will become the SUV that completes the sensuous sportiness and at the same time, best expresses Hyundai Motor’s challenging and bold spirit,” said Lee Sang-yup, the head of the Hyundai Global Design Center.
The all-new Tucson is an important launch for the automaker, as it is among its most popular, racking up global sales of more than 7 million units since its original launch in 2004, the company said.
Focus was on integrating technologies with drivers’ lifestyles, Hyundai said.
For instance, the half-mirror daytime running lamps are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille.
For the interior, the automaker installed a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touch screen, a multi-air ventilation system and hoodless digital gauge cluster.
Tucson offers both Smartstream 2.5-liter, direct-injected, four-cylinder, gasoline and powerful 1.6-liter, turbo, direct-injected, hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Hyundai will open preorders in Korea from Wednesday. The price for the gasoline model ranges from 24.35 million won ($20,650) to 31.55 million won, while the diesel model ranges from 26.26 million won to 33.46 million won. The price for the hybrid model will be revealed in October.
For the US and other global markets, the all-new Tucson will go on sale as a 2022 model starting from the first half of 2021, Hyundai said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)