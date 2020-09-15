Hyundai Motor launches all-new Tucson

Hyundai Motor’s all-new Tucson (Hyundai Motor)



Hyunday Motor announced the launch of the overhauled version of its bestselling sport utility vehicle Tucson in a world premiere online event Tuesday.



It is the fourth generation of the vehicle, released five years after the third generation.



The all-new Tucson embraces a new exterior styling of Hyundai’s “sensuous sportiness” design identity, the automaker said.



The Tucson‘s identity is emphasized through the “parametric dynamics” with kinetic jewel surface details, it explained.



Hyundai said it expected the new model to appeal to customers with its cutting-edge design, greater room, enhanced digital capabilities and fuel efficiency.





Hyundai Motor’s all-new Tucson (Hyundai Motor)