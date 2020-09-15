 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea allows export of all protective face masks

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 15, 2020 - 15:23       Updated : Sept 15, 2020 - 15:23
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea allowed the export of all types of face masks that can be used to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday amid sufficient domestic supply, the Korea Food and Drug Administration (KFDA) said.

The move comes as supplies of surgical and anti-droplet masks in the country have stabilized.

Seoul had banned mask exports as it experienced acute shortages amid a spike in COVID-19 cases earlier in the year, although it did authorize half of the medical masks made in the country to be shipped abroad from May.

The KFDA said that for the seven days starting on Sept. 7, the country produced 273.1 million masks, which is enough to meet local needs.

It said a rise in supply of all types of masks has caused prices for high-protection KF-94 medical masks to fall to 1,149 won ($0.97) as of Thursday from 1,216 won a month earlier.

The government said that while exports of all masks will be allowed, outbound shipment quotas will be set for each manufacturer starting Tuesday to guard against sudden shortages. Exports cannot exceed 50 percent of masks produced by companies in a two-month period.

"The changes are expected to permit market mechanisms to take effect that can end excessive inventory issues faced by some manufacturers due to a drop in sales and make it possible for companies here to export their products to countries that are in need of South Korean-made masks," a KFDA official said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114