In-person classes to resume at all schools next week: ministry

Schools in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province will resume in-person classes next week, as Korea partially eased social distancing measures, the Education Ministry announced Tuesday.
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said in a press briefing that kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools there will allow students to return to classrooms from Sept. 21. The decision was made after South Korea lowered the social distancing restrictions in the capital region from the de facto “Level 2.5” to Level 2, bringing it on par with the rest of the country, Sunday.
“I sincerely thank school employees, students and their parents for actively following the intensified social distancing scheme in this difficult time, but now is not the time to rest assured,” Yoo said.
To minimize the risk of infections, kindergartens and schools will keep the attendance level of students to one-third of a class. High schools will keep the rate at two-thirds until Oct. 11 as recommended, except for seniors.
Even during school closure, senior students have been physically attending class with no attendance cap, in consideration of the college admission process, in particular the national college entrance exam in early December.
Unlike those in the capital region, schools elsewhere have stayed open in the past weeks and they can now set their own physical attendance level as needed depending on the virus situation in their respective regions.
Mindful of worries that distance learning is widening the achievement gap among students as noticed in the first semester, the minister vowed to improve the quality of online classes.
She said all teachers are now required to run live online sessions with students before and after each class day. The meeting will serve as an opportunity for teachers to check up on their students through live video chats and discuss class materials as needed.
Teachers will also be required to directly communicate with missing students and engage in further conversations.
Online classes will now come with live chat options for students to share their feedback with teachers in real time and strictly follow the time guideline of 40 minutes for each elementary school class, 45 minutes for middle schools and 50 minutes for high schools.
If no physical attendance was made throughout a week, teachers will be required to hold a counseling session at least once a week with each student and his or her parent.
The ministry added it will also continue to provide infrastructural support for schools to hold quality online classes by supplying wireless internet service for all classrooms and replacing around 20,000 outdated digital devices.
The government is also planning to conduct a survey among teachers, parents and students to look into further points to improve.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)