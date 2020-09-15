Actress Oh In-hye dies aged 36

An altar for Oh In-hye is set up at Inha University Hospital in Incheon on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



Actor Oh In-hye died in the hospital Monday after beign found unconscious at her home.



Incheon Yeonsu Police on Tuesday confirmed the death of the 36-year-old actor, who was hospitalized after being discovered in a state of cardiac arrest at her home around 5 a.m. on Monday.



The police said there were no signs of foul play. An investigation into the circumstances leading to her death will be conducted, the police said.



Oh made her film debut in 2011 with “Sin of a Family” and later took on minor roles in several movies, including “Red Vacance Black Wedding” and “A Journey with Korean Masters,” both in 2011, and “The Plan” in 2014.



In 2011, the actor drew much attention when she posed on the red carpet at the 16th Busan International Film Festival in a revealing red dress with a plunging neckline. Oh later explained that as a rookie actor at the time, she had not intended to invite such attention. She had not had many dresses to choose from and had not anticipated a controversy, she said.







Oh In-hye (Yonhap)