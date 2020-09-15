 Back To Top
Business

Starbucks Coffee Korea prepares 2,030 tumblers to celebrate Youth Day

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 15, 2020 - 16:52       Updated : Sept 15, 2020 - 16:52
(Starbucks Coffee Korea)
(Starbucks Coffee Korea)

To celebrate the country’s first Youth Day, Starbucks Coffee Korea said it organized an online event to give out 2,030 tumblers to customers from Tuesday to Friday.

The Youth Law implemented from August designates every third Saturday in September as Youth Day. The presidential decree has set Youth Day as a public anniversary to encourage and support the youth and also raise awareness on issues related to young people. This year the day falls on Saturday.

Jointly with the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and Korea Youth Foundation, Starbucks Coffee Korea said it is opening an online event, and prepared 2,030 creative tumblers as giveaways. Events, such as online quizzes, are organized for all ages, and also for the youths in the ages between 19 and 34, the coffee chain said.

“We will continue to offer support in various routes for the bright future of youths, who will be the core growth engine of this country,” Starbucks Coffee Korea CEO Song Ho-seop said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
