KF to look into role of K-pop in post-COVID-19 era

Poster image of “KF-Asia Society Switzerland Virtual Dialogue on K-Culture” (KF)
The Korea Foundation, the public diplomacy arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Asia Society Switzerland will co-host an online conference on K-pop on Wednesday.
The event, titled “KF-Asia Society Switzerland Virtual Dialogue on K-Culture” will look into how K-pop is changing the entertainment industry in the post-coronavirus era.
Kim Young-min, group CEO of S.M. Entertainment Group, will give the presentation “Online Business Strategy of S.M. Entertainment After the Coronavirus Pandemic,” sharing insight on how K-pop acts have been responding to the virus pandemic through online concerts. S.M. Entertainment, a leading K-pop entertainment agency, has been creating a buzz with for-pay livestreamed concerts.
Lee Jang-woo, co-chair of the Korea Cultural Industry Forum, will give a speech titled “Success and Future of the K-pop Industry,” talking about innovations and the future of K-pop.
The two presentations will be followed by a discussion, led by Ko Jeong-min, President of the Future Industry Strategy Institute.
“We hope to contribute to the innovation of the international entertainment industry, introducing to Europe K-entertainment’s paradigm change,” an official from the KF said.
The event will be livestreamed via the KF’s YouTube channel at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Korea, 10 a.m. in Switzerland. Korean and English simultaneous interpretation will be provided.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)