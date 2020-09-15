 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea's export prices dip for 1st time in 4 months in Aug.

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 15, 2020 - 09:56       Updated : Sept 15, 2020 - 09:56

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's export prices fell for the first time in four months in August as the local currency appreciated against the US dollar, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, dropped 0.2 percent in August from the previous month, compared with a 0.1 percent on-month gain in July, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading marked the first drop after the index rose for three straight months since May.

From a year earlier, the index sank 6.8 percent, marking the 15th straight month of on-year decline.

"Last month, the export prices declined as the won strengthened per the greenback and semiconductor prices fell," a BOK official said.

The Korean currency rose 1 percent against the dollar in August, compared with July.

South Korea's import prices declined in August from a month earlier as global demand remained tepid and prices of intermediary goods fell despite rising oil costs, the BOK said.

The country's won-based import prices index decreased 1.1 percent in August from the previous month, after posting a 0.8 percent on-month fall in July.

The index declined 10.5 percent on-year last month, representing the seventh consecutive month of on-year drop.

Prices of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, rose 1.6 percent in August from the previous month. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114