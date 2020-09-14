Finance minister, ADB chief vow cooperation against COVID-19

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki holds video-linked talks with Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa at the government complex in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa held a video-linked meeting on Monday and pledged to cooperate against the new coronavirus, the finance ministry said.



During the talks, Hong and Asakawa agreed to encourage countries in the Asia Pacific region to cooperate in various sectors to respond to COVID-19, according to the ministry.



Hong also proposed opening ADB's Seoul office to boost cooperative ties, the ministry said.



Asakawa said they should strengthen cooperation in the private sector.



The meeting took place as the ADB is set to hold the 53rd annual meeting of its board of governors later this week. Hong, currently chair of the board, will take part in sessions on Friday. (Yonhap)