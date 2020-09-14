 Back To Top
Life&Style

120 Taiwanese tourists to experience Korea from high above

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 16:15       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 16:15
Poster image for flight deal to Jeju Island (KTO)
Poster image for flight deal to Jeju Island (KTO)

Taiwanese travelers are to board a flight that will take off to Jeju Island -- before landing right where it started.

The Korea Tourism Organization‘s Taipei office, Taiwanese travel agency Ezfly and airline Tiger Air introduced a flight deal from Taipei to Jeju Island on Friday, selling out in just four minutes. The flight will not land on Jeju Island, however, it will circle above the island before returning to Taipei.

To offer an experience of Korean travel, passengers will have a chance to try on hanbok, or Korean costume, and take photos in front of the airplane before boarding at Taipei Airport. Fried chicken and beer, often featured in Korean drama series, will be served as the in-flight meal. Also, the Jeju Tourism Organization has prepared a quiz show and seminar on the island for passengers on the jet.

The flight deal, priced at 270,000 won ($228), includes a one-year voucher for round trip flight tickets from Taiwan to Korea, which can be used after COVID-19 travel bans are lifted. Customers can add a one-night stay at a hotel in Seoul for 80,000 won, too.

As the pandemic batters the global tourism industry, travel agencies and carriers are coming up with novel ideas for survival.

Singapore Airlines is planning to launch “flights to nowhere” that start and end at Changi Airport, giving passengers at least the experience of a flight.

Flights will be launched by the end of October and will be accompanied by other tour programs such as staycations at city hotels, shopping vouchers and limousine ferry rides.

Japanese airlines are offering similar deals, with passengers enjoying aerial views on the flights. On Sept. 26, a Japan Airlines flight will leave Narita Airport and return there after a few hours in the air. Passengers can enjoy the view and sunset on the plane and dine on in-flight meals.

Nippon Airways will offer a Hawaii-themed flight that takes off and lands at Narita Airport this month.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
