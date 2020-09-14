 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

National Museum of Korea‘s largest-ever show of national treasures available online as well

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 15:12       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 15:12
Poster for National Museum of Korea‘s largest-ever exhibition show of national treasures online, titled “The New National Treasures of Korea 2017-2019” (National Museum of Korea)
Poster for National Museum of Korea‘s largest-ever exhibition show of national treasures online, titled “The New National Treasures of Korea 2017-2019” (National Museum of Korea)


The National Museum of Korea will livestream an online show of its largest-ever exhibition of national treasures at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Naver TV.

“We hope the Naver TV livestream show ‘The New National Treasures of Korea 2017-2019’ can be of great comfort to the people who are suffering due to the coronavirus situation,” an NMK official said in a statement.

“The New National Treasures of Korea” exhibition, jointly organized by the Cultural Heritage Administration and the NMK, is scheduled to run through Sept. 27 after having opened on July 21.

Less than a month after its opening, on Aug. 16 the NMK went into a shutdown after one of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The exhibition showcases a total of 196 items, including 83 of the 157 treasures and national treasures newly designated between 2017 and 2019. Some treasures, such as “Portrait of Beauty” by Shin Yun-bok, which was put on show starting Aug. 12, were only shown to the public for four days.

When the possibility arose that the museum may not be able to reopen before the scheduled end date of the exhibition, the National Museum prepared the online exhibition, titled “The New National Treasures of Korea 2017-2019.”

National Museum of Korea curator Kang Kyung-nam and KBS news anchor Yoon In-ku will serve as hosts of the online exhibition, sharing stories behind the national treasures and treasures.

During the livestream, the hosts will accept questions about the exhibition from viewers as well. According to NMK, it has prepared a special quiz session in which the museum will select five people who provided the right answer and send them materials on the special exhibition.

More details about the online exhibition program are provided on NMK’s Naver blog page.

Meanwhile, the museum said it is considering extending the exhibition, originally scheduled to run until Sept. 27, but that no decision has been made yet.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114