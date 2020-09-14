 Back To Top
National

Actress Oh In-hye found unconscious in her home

By Song Donna
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 11:34       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 11:34
(Screenshot from Oh In-hye’s Instagram)
(Screenshot from Oh In-hye’s Instagram)

Actress Oh In-hye was found unconscious in her home in the western port city of Incheon, Monday.

The 36-year-old was found around 5 a.m. after a cardiac arrest, according to the Incheon Yeonsu Police and the Songdo Fire Department.

Oh received CPR and other emergency procedures before being taken to a nearby hospital, where her breathing and pulse reportedly stabilized.

The police are looking into the cause of the incident.

In 2011, Oh debuted with the film “Sin of a Family” and later took on roles in “Red Vacance Black Wedding,” “A Journey with Korean Masters” and “The Plan.”

By Song Donna (donnadsong@heraldcorp.com)
