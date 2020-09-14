Actress Oh In-hye found unconscious in her home

(Screenshot from Oh In-hye’s Instagram)
Actress Oh In-hye was found unconscious in her home in the western port city of Incheon, Monday.
The 36-year-old was found around 5 a.m. after a cardiac arrest, according to the Incheon Yeonsu Police and the Songdo Fire Department.
Oh received CPR and other emergency procedures before being taken to a nearby hospital, where her breathing and pulse reportedly stabilized.
The police are looking into the cause of the incident.
In 2011, Oh debuted with the film “Sin of a Family” and later took on roles in “Red Vacance Black Wedding,” “A Journey with Korean Masters” and “The Plan.”
By Song Donna (donnadsong@heraldcorp.com
)