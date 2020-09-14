Art educators gather virtually to discuss teaching art in pandemic times

Oum Jeong-soon, CEO of Another Way of Seeing, a company providing art education to blind people, rehearses her keynote speech for the 5th International Teaching Artist Conference on Sunday. (Korea Arts & Culture Education Service)



The fifth International Teaching Artist Conference, being hosted by the Korea Arts & Culture Education Service this year, kicked off Monday in the virtual space due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs until Thursday.



This year’s online conference, titled “Boundaries into New Pathways: Enacting the power of arts and arts education,” includes programs such as engaging sessions, activities and informal and formal discussions. Registered participants will also have opportunities to connect with leading art educators from around the world. From Tuesday, each day of the conference will feature one of three topics: unlearning, local and nomadic practices and peace and reconciliation.



During the opening ceremony held Monday, four speakers -- Oum Jeong-soon, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Rosalie Zerrudo and Simon McBurney -- delivered keynote speeches on teaching art based on their diverse experiences.



“When I said I will do an art project with blind people, I encountered numerous negative responses. Some people said it is meaningless,” Oum said in her speech. Korean keynote speaker Oum is an art educator and CEO of Another Way of Seeing, a company that provides art education to those without sight.



“Blind children also considered art class as a class during which they could take a short nap or study other materials,“ Oum added.



To overcome prejudices about blind children learning art, Oum said she had to unlearn everything that she knew.



“Everything that I had learned was useless. I had to learn from the beginning to create new measures (for art education) while fighting against prejudice,” Oum said.



5th International Teaching Artist Conference keynote speaker Rafael Lozano-Hemmer (Korea Arts & Culture Education Service)