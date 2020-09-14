Samsung to step up signage biz overseas with content producer

(Samsung Electronics)





Samsung Electronics on Monday announced its partnership with d’strict, a local content producer for digital media, to reinforce its smart signage business by providing digital content tailored to customers.



The content company created massive sea waves on the 1,620 square-meter Samsung LED display on the façade of SM Town’s building in Samseong-dong in southern Seoul in May.



The two firms plan to unveil their collaborations at global landmarks like Times Square in New York City and Milan Cathedral within the year.



“We aim to offer the world exotic digital media experiences by working with Samsung,” said d’strict CEO Lee Sung-ho.



Ha Hye-seung, senior vice president at Samsung, said, “Signage is no longer an information board. It has evolved to a media art platform. Samsung will continue its efforts to provide new screen experiences with its cutting-edge display technology, as well as competitive content.”



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



