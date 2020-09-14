 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung to step up signage biz overseas with content producer

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 11:23       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 11:24
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics on Monday announced its partnership with d’strict, a local content producer for digital media, to reinforce its smart signage business by providing digital content tailored to customers.

The content company created massive sea waves on the 1,620 square-meter Samsung LED display on the façade of SM Town’s building in Samseong-dong in southern Seoul in May.

The two firms plan to unveil their collaborations at global landmarks like Times Square in New York City and Milan Cathedral within the year.

“We aim to offer the world exotic digital media experiences by working with Samsung,” said d’strict CEO Lee Sung-ho.

Ha Hye-seung, senior vice president at Samsung, said, “Signage is no longer an information board. It has evolved to a media art platform. Samsung will continue its efforts to provide new screen experiences with its cutting-edge display technology, as well as competitive content.”

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114