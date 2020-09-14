 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on tech gains, eased virus curbs

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 09:27       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 09:27
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened higher Monday, buoyed by tech gains and eased social distancing measures.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.38 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,414.07 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index rose above the 2,400-point mark as chipmakers continued to gain despite lingering valuation pressure on tech heavyweights in major economies.

Investor sentiment also improved as the South Korean government eased the social distancing level to Level 2 in greater Seoul, starting Monday.

Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.37 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 1.15 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.66 percent, but Celltrion shed 0.5 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver retreated 1.47 percent, and its rival Kakao lost 1.98 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem declined 0.99 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI fell 1.05 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, added 2.62 percent, and top steelmaker Posco gained 2.25 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,185.85 won against the US dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114