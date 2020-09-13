 Back To Top
Finance

Cushman & Wakefield wins real estate adviser award

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept 13, 2020 - 15:52       Updated : Sept 13, 2020 - 15:52
Cushman & Wakefield Korea Managing Director Richard Hwang (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield won the top commercial real estate adviser and consultant spot by Euromoney’s 2020 Real Estate Survey for the third consecutive year, the company said Sunday.

Euromoney Real Estate Survey’s country result also showed that Cushman & Wakefield’s Korean unit won the award here, along with other 15 countries including the United States, Japan and China.

“The success of winning the Euromoney Real Estate Awards in the separate country category is proof that our branch has done its best for customer success by actively and proactively responding to client expectations and demands,” said Richard Hwang, managing director of Cushman & Wakefield Korea.

Cushman & Wakefield also claimed the No. 1 spot for property valuation and research, agency letting & sales and investment managers globally this year.

Euromoney is an international finance publication created in 1969. Its annual Real Estate Survey is in its 16th year.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
