Business

LIG Nex1, Good Will Store share hope through COVID-19

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Sept 13, 2020 - 17:02       Updated : Sept 13, 2020 - 17:02
Members of LIG Nex1 and Good Will Store pose for photo after attending the donation ceremony in Daejeon on Thursday. LIG Nex1
LIG Nex1, an aerospace and defense company, donated some 1,000 everyday essential items to a Good Will Store in Daejeon, in hopes of softening the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic for disabled people.

Full proceeds from the sales of these donated goods will be used to bolster the employment security of the disabled workers at Good Will Stores.

LIG Nex1 said that this campaign attempts to foster responsible corporate culture based on voluntary participation from its employees.

In other forms of corporate social responsibility, LIG Nex1 encourages its members to chip in 1,000 won ($0.80) every month to help with maintenance at the National Cemetery. It carries out various forms of CSR activities such as food box deliveries for senior citizens who live alone, improving living environments in vulnerable neighborhoods and more.

LIG Nex1 is a defense solutions company with over 40 years of history. It develops and supplies defense technologies and hardware for land, underwater and airborne missions.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

