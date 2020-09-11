[Herald Interview] Lang Lang hopes to ‘reach people’s heart and soul’

Pianist Lang Lang (Universal Music)



Pianist Lang Lang, known for his power-charged, knuckle-busting performances, is to share another side of his music with the world through Bach’s Goldberg Variations.



The celebrated Chinese pianist has released a recording of the monumental 1741 keyboard work from earlier this month under the Deutsche Grammophon label. The album features two performances -- one recorded in a studio and the other recorded live at the St Thomas’s Church in Leipzig, Germany, where Bach resided at for a while.



It took Lang Lang more than 20 years to confidently share his interpretation of the variations with the world.



“I actually started listening and watching Glenn Gould play this piece when I was 10 years old and I always thought this piece is a very multidimensional Bach piece, a standard Bach piece,” Lang Lang said in an online interview recently.



Gould is a legendary Canadian classical pianist who debuted with an album of the Goldberg Variations in 1955. The recording made history as one of the most recognized piano recordings.



“I always felt maybe I am ready, but maybe I am not. I was going back and forth like this until three years ago, when I could concentrate more on learning this piece with the Baroque artist Andreas Staier,” the 38-year-old pianist said.







Cover image for Lang Lang’s new album (Universal Music)