50-day-old giant panda cub 10 times heavier than birth weight

Photos of a 50-day-old giant panda cub at Everland, a theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, released Thursday show a cub who now weighs 10 times as much as she did at birth.



The female cub now weighs 2 kilograms, almost 10 times her birth weight of 197 grams recorded in July. Yet to be named, she is the first panda to be born in South Korea.



According to Everland, the cub is in good health. She recently opened her eyes for the first time and can turn over by herself.



The theme park has been sharing videos of the panda cub via its social media channels each week, recording a total of 16 million views.





