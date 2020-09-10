 Back To Top
Life&Style

50-day-old giant panda cub 10 times heavier than birth weight

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Sept 10, 2020 - 16:37       Updated : Sept 10, 2020 - 16:37
(Samsung C&T)
(Samsung C&T)
Giant panda cub (Samsung C&T)
Giant panda cub (Samsung C&T)
Giant panda cub (Samsung C&T)
Giant panda cub (Samsung C&T)

Photos of a 50-day-old giant panda cub at Everland, a theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, released Thursday show a cub who now weighs 10 times as much as she did at birth.

The female cub now weighs 2 kilograms, almost 10 times her birth weight of 197 grams recorded in July. Yet to be named, she is the first panda to be born in South Korea.

According to Everland, the cub is in good health. She recently opened her eyes for the first time and can turn over by herself.

The theme park has been sharing videos of the panda cub via its social media channels each week, recording a total of 16 million views.

 
Giant panda cub (Samsung C&T)
Giant panda cub (Samsung C&T)
Giant panda cub (Samsung C&T)
Giant panda cub (Samsung C&T)

Ai Bao and Le Bao, the cub’s parents, are the only panda couple in Korea. They have been at Everland since 2016, when they were sent from China.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
