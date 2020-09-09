[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



InterContinental to offer 2020 Chuseok Gift Sets



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong are offering delivery of the 2020 Chuseok Gift Set to help communicate best wishes to loved ones from a distance. Alongside the 40 carefully selected premium products, a premium memorial rites table for ancestors prepared by InterContinental’s Korean cuisine chefs is also available this year for the first time.



The Chef’s Assorted Memorial Service Table for Ancestors is made with top-quality local ingredients, including dried corvina, Korean beef and octopus, and is available for 790,000 won. It needs to be reserved 48 hours in advance.



The 2020 Chuseok Gift Sets are available until Oct. 4.



For more information, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.







‘Starry Starry Night’ Package at Seoul Dragon City



Hotel-plex Hotel Seoul Dragon City offers the Starry Starry Night package for couples hoping to spend a romantic staycation.



The package includes a one-night stay, Fantini Gran Cuvee Bianco Swarovski (Italian sparkling wine) with a crystal embedded on the bottle and dessert as room service. Only 10,000 bottles of this particular wine are produced each year.



The package starts at 236,500 won for the Grand Mercure Ambassador Hotel and Residence and the Novotel Suites Ambassador Seoul Yongsan and 185,900 won for the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Yongsan. The package is available until the end of November.



For reservations or inquiries, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.







Park Hyatt Busan presents the ‘Golden Body Promotion’



Park Hyatt Busan’s Lumi Spa & Fitness presents the Golden Body Promotion through the end of September.



The promotion offers guests a “gold body treatment” that uses gold shimmer oil to provide nutrition to the skin and includes a gold sugar scrub to remove dead skin, using Hungary’s premium spa brand Omorovicza’s products, at the discounted price of 177,100 won -- 30 percent off the regular price. An additional 20 percent discount is available with additional treatments. Guests can also purchase Omorovicza’s products at a 30 percent discount at the spa.



The spa is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and reservations are necessary.



For reservations or inquiries, call the Lumi Spa at (051) 990-1440.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents a “City Break Promotion”



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents City Break Promotion for late summer and fall hotel staycation guests.



The promotion includes up to 30 percent off the daily rate for World of Hyatt members, a welcome drink at check-in, complimentary in-room minibar (alcohol excluded) and use of the indoor pool area equipped with a heated pool and three Jacuzzi, 24-hour fitness center and more. The swimming pools and fitness center are currently closed, but will be reopened Monday if COVID-19 government restrictions are lowered.





The discount rate for nonmembers is up to 25 percent off. Guests who are not members yet can join World of Hyatt free of charge. The City Break Promotion starts from 252,000 won for a double occupancy room, excluding tax.



For more information, contact Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.







Prepare for fall with Hola Haevichi package



Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju offers the Hola Haevichi package, offering guests planning to enjoy a fall vacation a chance to enjoy Spanish cuisine.



The package includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two at the hotel buffet, a picnic mat, premium Spanish olive oil, use of the hotel swimming pools and a promotional menu at the hotel bar that comes with tapas and two glasses of wine.



Additional services are provided for longer stays, including pillow spray and an upgrade to an ocean-view room.



The package starts at 266,000 won for two and is offered until the end of November.



For reservations and inquiries, contact Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju at (064) 780-8000.