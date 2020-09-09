 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Global views on economy turn sharply negative

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 10, 2020 - 10:01




Public attitudes about the economy have become bleaker as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh globally, according to a Pew Research Center survey released recently.

Overall, a median of only 31 percent of adults across the surveyed nations assess their country’s current economic situation as good, while more than two-thirds say conditions are bad.

In Germany, while the majority continue to view the economy positively, the percentage who view it negatively has more than doubled from a year ago. Pessimism also has grown by more than 30 percentage points in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. (Bloomberg)



