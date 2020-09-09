 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea to sell 10-year dollar, 5-year euro bonds

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 17:34       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 17:38
(Ministry of Economy and Finance-Yonhap)
(Ministry of Economy and Finance-Yonhap)
SEJONG -- South Korea plans to sell 10-year dollar and 5-year euro bonds this year as part of its currency stabilization bond scheme, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

The value of the bond sale and the yields will be decided later, depending on market situation, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.

Six financial firms, including BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan, will arrange the planned sale of bonds, according to the statement. (Yonhap)
