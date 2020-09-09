Hancom acquires local firm to tap into drone, aerospace biz

(Hancom Group-Yonhap)

Hancom Group, South Korea's leading office software developer, said Wednesday it has acquired a local firm as part of efforts to tap deeper into the aerospace and drone businesses.



Hancom took over InSpace Co., which develops satellite ground station solutions and drone technologies. The group did not reveal the value of the deal.



Hancom said it plans to combine its internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous driving solutions with InSpace's drone technology to launch a drone service platform and aims to take part in the government's smart city projects.



InSpace's drone technology will also be useful to Hancom affiliates that pursue businesses like drone charging and training programs, according to the group.



Also with InSpace, Hancom said it will expand cooperation in satellite-related services.



In February, Hancom announced it will join hands with world's leading drone maker, DJI, to provide unmanned aircraft system education programs to foster drone pilots in South Korea. (Yonhap)