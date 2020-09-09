 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Hancom acquires local firm to tap into drone, aerospace biz

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 16:56
(Hancom Group-Yonhap)
(Hancom Group-Yonhap)
Hancom Group, South Korea's leading office software developer, said Wednesday it has acquired a local firm as part of efforts to tap deeper into the aerospace and drone businesses.

Hancom took over InSpace Co., which develops satellite ground station solutions and drone technologies. The group did not reveal the value of the deal.

Hancom said it plans to combine its internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous driving solutions with InSpace's drone technology to launch a drone service platform and aims to take part in the government's smart city projects.

InSpace's drone technology will also be useful to Hancom affiliates that pursue businesses like drone charging and training programs, according to the group.

Also with InSpace, Hancom said it will expand cooperation in satellite-related services.

In February, Hancom announced it will join hands with world's leading drone maker, DJI, to provide unmanned aircraft system education programs to foster drone pilots in South Korea. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114