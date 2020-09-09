COVID-19 changing how Korean LPs think about infrastructure bet

(Clockwise from top left corner) Yeom Seong-oh, managing director at Korea Ratings; Jin Hyung-joo, head of Alternative Investment Division and managing director at Hana Financial Investment; Park Don-ghi, division head of Energy & Infrastructure at Kiwoom Asset Management; and Park Hee-jun, president and CEO of Energy Innovation Partners, speak during the Infrastructure Investor Seoul Summit Virtual Experience 2020 on Tuesday. (PEI)