COVID-19 changing how Korean LPs think about infrastructure bet

Even before the pandemic, South Korean institutional investors pursued safe bets in infrastructure investment, given their tendency to work with top-tier external partners to manage their money and to join the final round of fundraising for those external partners.They became more conservative in the wake of COVID-19, representatives of Korean institutional investors said Tuesday at Infrastructure Investor Seoul Summit Virtual Experience 2020 , hosted by the London-based financial intelligence firm PEI.The virus is hampering efforts to venture into new partnerships with fund managers, to conduct due diligence for cross-border deals and to determine the proper valuation of the assets in the market, they said.The institutional investors usually serve as “limited partners” in the finance world and sign contracts with “general partners,” or external fund managers that bear full responsibility for managing limited partners’ money.To fund managers who were envisioning a new chance for general partners of Korean institutional investors, the indications in the latest virtual forum might sound frustrating, as the limited partners tend to stick to the current pool of external partners with strong reputation.Lee Jang-hwan, managing director and head of financial investment at Lotte Non-Life Insurance, said that for the time being it would focus on the relationship with top-tier general partners by the size of assets they were managing and their track records.“It is hard to convince investment committee members especially for new general partners,” Lee said. “This is the reality.”The coronavirus rather raises the need for Lee to strengthen ties with existing general partners, he added.The virus is also pushing the existing general partners under renewed pressure as some institutional investors are reviewing the fund managers’ operational capacity.“The coronavirus row gives us the opportunity to reevaluate external fund managers’ operation capability, as the coronavirus gave us an idea of how the managers deal with the crisis and report the consequence of it to limited partners,” said Lee Jin-ho, head of global real assets at the Postal Insurance Bureau of Korea Post.On the other hand, a local fund manager pointed to an inevitable need for institutional investors to diversify the pool of external partners, as the pandemic is likely to persist and new capital has to be allocated constantly by the renewed deadlines, meaning limited partners may face a road block at a certain point if relying heavily on existing general partners.“There was a tendency (for local institutional investors) to go only for the GPs with a good reputation and a track record,” said Park Don-ghi, division head of Energy & Infrastructure at Kiwoom Asset Management. “But Korean investors should continue multimanager investment for the time being. Investors should find an expert GP by sectors, other than top-tier GPs.”In addition to sticking to “comfortable” fund managers, most institutional investors are forced to reassess the valuation of stable assets due to a price gap between proposed buyers and sellers. Institutional investors here are also applying a stricter risk-return profile by focusing more on the safest “core” assets to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 impact.Such institutional investors’ conservative turn, however, does not necessarily mean their appetite for infrastructure investment is waning.Some investors began to turn to global assets in the sectors such as renewable energy and digital infrastructure. The nation’s “Green New Deal” initiative is in line with this. The plan to inject some 160 trillion won ($134.6 billion) by 2025 in the sector of digital and renewable is expected to accelerate the push for institutional investors here to go ahead with such assets, said investment professionalsbased in Seoul.Park Hee-jun, president and chief executive of Seoul-based investment adviser Energy Innovation Partners, said investment in data centers, energy storage system facilities and hydrogen stations could generate additional yields for global GPs, which gives institutional investors an attractive option to meet the internal goal by end-2020.The state-sponsored initiative is not only garnering attention from global investors but also creating new investment opportunities globally involving Korean state entities, partly by encouraging more Korean public corporations to take part in overseas projects.“Especially Korean public corporations will accelerate their infrastructure investment in overseas countries, riding on the Korean government’s Green New Deal‘ policy,” said Jin Hyung-joo, head of Alternative Investment Division and managing director at Hana Financial Investment. “Energy-related private companies are also transforming their stance toward investment targets and products.”