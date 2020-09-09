 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korean stock investors swoop on Tesla in H2

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 14:28       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 14:28


(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Motors Inc. has been South Korean investors' most-bought issue among foreign shares since July amid an overseas stock buying craze here, data showed Wednesday.

Domestic investors bought a net $1.56 trillion won worth of Tesla shares between July 1 and Tuesday, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.

Their net buying peaked at $761 million in July before declining to $471 million in August and rising again to $489 million this month.

Market watchers said local investors appear to have considered Tesla's stock split last month as an opportunity to buy the dip.

Tesla conducted a 5-for-1 stock split last month and trading began at the adjusted price on Aug. 31. Tesla closed at $418.32 on Friday.

With demand for Tesla remaining brisk, the global EV leader was the most-bought foreign company among local investors, with their holdings reaching $3.88 billion as of Tuesday.

But there are growing concerns over local investors' losses from their exposure to Tesla due to the sharp drop in its share prices.

Shares in Tesla plunged 21.06 percent to close at $330.21 on the US stock market on Tuesday (New York time), resulting in a valuation loss of about $817 million for South Korean investors.

Tuesday's close was down 33.7 percent from a peak of $498.32 on Aug. 31.

Smartphone giant Apple Inc. was the second-most-bought stock by South Korean investors with $773 million, followed by graphic card maker Nvidia with $509 million and Amazon with $452 million.

Turnover of overseas stock transactions came to $42.3 billion over the cited period, more than the full-year amount of $40.98 billion for 2019. The value of US stock trading accounted for nearly 87 percent of the total.

South Korean investors' net buying of overseas stocks stood at $5.87 billion during the period, according to the data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114