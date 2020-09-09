Doosan Bobcat releases new mowers in N. American market

(Doosan Bobcat-Yonhap)

Construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat Co. said Wednesday it has launched new mowers in the North American market.



Doosan Bobcat aims to increase its sales to 100 billion won ($84 million) this year and double the sales by 2024 in the landscape equipment market in the region, the company said in an emailed statement.



Doosan Bobcat bought the zero-turn mower business division from US landscape gear company Schiller Grounds Care last year.



The zero-turn mower market in North America is estimated at $4.8 billion or 810,000 units annually, with the market growing at an annual average of 7.8 percent over the past five years, Doosan Bobcat said.



The zero-turn mower is a standard riding mowing machine that can turn in place.



After expanding its presence in the North American market of ground maintenance equipment used for agriculture and landscape work, Doosan Bobcat posted $140 million in sales in the first half of the year, more than doubling from a year ago, it said. (Yonhap)