 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Doosan Bobcat releases new mowers in N. American market

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 13:32       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 13:32
(Doosan Bobcat-Yonhap)
(Doosan Bobcat-Yonhap)
Construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat Co. said Wednesday it has launched new mowers in the North American market.

Doosan Bobcat aims to increase its sales to 100 billion won ($84 million) this year and double the sales by 2024 in the landscape equipment market in the region, the company said in an emailed statement.

Doosan Bobcat bought the zero-turn mower business division from US landscape gear company Schiller Grounds Care last year.

The zero-turn mower market in North America is estimated at $4.8 billion or 810,000 units annually, with the market growing at an annual average of 7.8 percent over the past five years, Doosan Bobcat said.

The zero-turn mower is a standard riding mowing machine that can turn in place.

After expanding its presence in the North American market of ground maintenance equipment used for agriculture and landscape work, Doosan Bobcat posted $140 million in sales in the first half of the year, more than doubling from a year ago, it said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114