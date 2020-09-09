 Back To Top
Business

Initial volume of Galaxy Z Fold2 to grow threefold

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 12:21       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 12:21
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)

The initial volume of the Galaxy Z Fold2, the third foldable device by Samsung Electronics, is estimated to grow at least threefold from its predecessor, owing to positive market reaction, according to telecom industry sources Wednesday.

Around 10,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold2 will be allotted for the three mobile carriers in South Korea and independent stores, the sources say.

Compared to the first Galaxy Fold edition, that marks three times the volume.

“Samsung’s production capacity for foldable smartphones has been raised, while demand also seems to be on the rise,” a telecom firm official said.

A market researcher Counterpoint Research has anticipated the Z Fold2 could sell more than 500,000 units across the world this year.

Samsung sold 400,000 units of the first Galaxy Fold worldwide last year.

For the Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Fold2, around 230,000 Koreans applied for the purchase over the previous two days.

The volume for Thom Browne edition is limited to 5,000 units worldwide, and 1,000 units for the Korean market.

Samsung held an online drawing for the Thom Browne edition priced at 3.96 million won ($3,330), and contacted selected buyers Wednesday.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
