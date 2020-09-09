BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week

(Billboard's official Twitter account-Yonhap)

K-pop superstar BTS ranked first on the Billboard main singles chart for the second consecutive week Tuesday with its latest single "Dynamite."



"BTS' 'Dynamite' is officially No. 1 on this week's Hot 100 chart for a second consecutive week," Billboard said on Twitter.



The Hot 100 blends all-genre US streaming, radio airplay and sales data. Billboard will update all charts later this week.



Last week, the boy group debuted at No. 1 on the chart with the English-language song, becoming the first-ever South Korean singer or group to conquer the highly coveted chart.



Out of 43 songs that have debuted at No. 1 on Hot 100, 'Dynamite' is the 20th to have remained on top in its second week, Billboard said.



According to Billboard, the song earned 17.5 million US streams with 182,000 downloads sold in the week ending last Thursday.



With 265,000 downloads sold on the first week after its release, "Dynamite" became the first song to have sold more than 180,000 downloads for two weeks in a row since "Closer" (2016) by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey.



On the pop songs' radio airplay chart, "Dynamite" gained two notches to place at 18th this week with 16 million plays recorded in the United States from Monday last week to Sunday.



Its "Tropical Remix" and "Poolside Remix" released late last month also helped the song extend the winning streak to two straight weeks.



Along with the original disco-pop track released Aug. 21, BTS has dropped a total of five versions of "Dynamite," including acoustic and electronic dance remix versions.



After the announcement, BTS posted a 14-second video on its Twitter, showing the seven members screaming and shouting in celebration of their performance on the most influential pop chart in the world.



"Teamwork makes the dream work!" the septet tweeted, expressing thanks to their fans for helping them achieve the feat.



They will perform "Dynamite" on the City Music Series on NBC's "Today" show Thursday and on "America's Got Talent" on the same network next Wednesday.



At the same time, BLACKPINK's new single "Ice Cream" made its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13 for this week, the highest position ever by a K-pop girl group.



Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist ever on the Hot 100 was soloist PSY with his 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style," which peaked at the No. 2 spot.



The only Asian to make it to the top of the Hot 100 in the past was Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto with "Sukiyaki" in 1963.



BTS has topped Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200, four times since May 2018, starting with "Love Yourself: Tear and following up with successive releases -- "Love Yourself: Answer," "Map of the Soul: Persona" and "Map of the Soul: 7."



On the Hot 100, the septet had managed to go as high as fourth place with "ON," the lead track from "7" released in February. "Boy With Luv," featuring American singer Halsey, peaked at No. 8 in April of 2019. (Yonhap)