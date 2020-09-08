[Graphic News] Retail sales up 4.4% in July on online sales of groceries amid pandemic







Retail sales in South Korea advanced 4.4 percent in July from a year earlier as online platforms enjoyed a spike in demand for groceries and home appliances amid the new coronavirus pandemic.



The combined sales of 26 major offline and online retailers reached 11.46 trillion won ($9.67 billion) last month, up from 10.98 trillion won a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Online platforms led the growth, with their revenue advancing 13.4 percent over the period, the data showed. (Yonhap)







