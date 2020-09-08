Moon to meet ruling party leaders over coronavirus, budget

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with top ruling party officials at Cheong Wa Dae this week on COVID-19, state budgets and other pending issues, his office announced Tuesday.



Moon has invited Lee Nak-yon, head of the Democratic Party, and its floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon to the session slated for Wednesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.



Also attending it will be Park Kwang-on, secretary general of the party, and policy committee chief Han Jeoung-ae, Kang said.



Moon's meeting with them, which will be joined by some senior presidential aides, is aimed at "communication for the smooth operation of state affairs," Kang added.



To be discussed are ways to overcome the coronavirus crisis and issues related to budgets and bills on major policy tasks, he said.



The government plans to submit to the ongoing regular parliamentary session a bill on the fourth batch of supplementary budgets to fund "tailored" state support for those hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.