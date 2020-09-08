For-pay dance show to be livestreamed on 3 continents

(Wim Vandekeybus / LG Arts Center)
(Wim Vandekeybus / LG Arts Center)
(Wim Vandekeybus / LG Arts Center)
London-based contemporary dance company Rambert and celebrated Belgian choreographer-filmmaker Wim Vandekeybus have joined hands to present a socially distanced dance performance fit for the COVID-19 pandemic era.
Their new dance production “Draw From Within” will be livestreamed for audiences around the world, from London to Seoul. In the show, around 20 Rambert dancers will dance against the backdrop of Rambert’s London South Bank studios.
The concept behind the production was to propose a new form of performance for the COVID-19 era, said the LG Arts Center, which is in charge of running the event in Korea. As numerous arts troupes have been sharing recorded videos of their performances free of charge, the sustainability of the performing arts sector is being challenged.
Tickets for “Draw From Within” are priced at the equivalent of 10 pounds ($13) for all audiences around the globe. In Korea, the tickets can be purchased via the LG Arts Center at 15,000 won through noon on Sept. 24. A ticket code will be sent via text message, giving access to the online show.
UK-based arts establishments participating in the project along with the LG Arts Center are the Wales Millennium Centre, The Lowry, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Theatre Royal Bath, Edinburgh Festival Theatre and Theatre Royal Plymouth. The other global partners are Theatre du Passage in Switzerland and Teatro a Mil in Chile.
The performance will be held three times to accommodate audiences in different time zones in Asia, Europe and South America. Viewers in Korea can watch the livestreamed show at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24, while the performance will take place at noon the same day in London.
For more information, check the LG Arts Center’s website at www.lgart.com
.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)