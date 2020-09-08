 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Over 10,000 restaurants in Seoul go out of business amid pandemic

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 11:01

With the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of commercial facilities such as restaurants and PC rooms have shut down in Seoul, a survey by the Agency for Traditional Market Administration shared by Real Estate 114 showed.

As of the second quarter of this year, the number in commercial districts dropped by 5.4 percent to 370,321 from 391,499 in the first quarter.

By type of business, restaurants shut down the most, followed by retailers such as convenience stores and supermarkets.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
