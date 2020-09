LG Chem became the largest supplier of electric vehicle batteries in the first seven months of this year, data showed.



Based on the global usage of EV batteries, LG Chem’s market share stood at 25.1 percent in the January-July period, compared with 10.6 percent a year earlier, according to market tracker SNE Research.



The data showed that 13.4 gigawatt-hours of energy from LG Chem’s EV batteries was used in the January-July period, compared with 6.8 gigawatt-hours a year earlier. (Yonhap)