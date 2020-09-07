Typhoon Haishen ravages Korea

High waves roar over a lighthouse near Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, as Typhoon Haishen travels through South Korea on Monday. (Yonhap)

Typhoon Haishen, the season’s strongest storm, left a trail of destruction as it passed through South Korea on Monday.



At least one person was injured and hundreds of cases of property damage, traffic disruptions, and power outages were reported from the southern island of Jeju and the southeastern port city of Busan to Gangneung in Gangwon Province.



The typhoon landed near Ulsan at around 9 a.m. and exited through Gangneung at around 1:30 p.m. the same day.



According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at 10:30 a.m. Monday, one person was injured after a car was tipped over from heavy winds in Busan.





Two power turbines at a nuclear power plant in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, stopped running temporarily, which officials said was likely due to an external power issue. Some 17,620 households in affected regions including Busan, Ulsan and Daegu experienced power outage.



Some 1,640 people from 1,087 households had to evacuate, including 659 people from North Gyeongsang Province, 600 from South Gyeongsang Province and 212 from Busan. Around 5,882 schools adjusted school hours or resorted to online learning.



The typhoon also disrupted motor, airway and maritime traffic across the country.



Traffic was restricted on 37 roads in affected regions, and nine train routes connecting to and from southern and eastern provinces came to a halt. All 118 ferries were suspended from operation, and 607 trekking routes at 21 national parks were closed.



Around 298 domestic flights were canceled due to the typhoon as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to the Korea Airport Corporation, with 121 of them departing from Jeju International Airport.



Ulsan, the city the typhoon was closest to, struggled to keep its electricity supply to households and factories workng, with infrastructural damage reported throughout the area.



A flood alert was in effect for hours until noon Monday at the city’s central Taehwa River. Factories belonging to Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis also lost power and are under emergency electricity recovery.



Hyundai Heavy Industries & Construction, which is headquartered in Ulsan, allowed all workers to stay off work for the morning. Some mid-size companies in the city ordered their employees to work at home Monday.



Haishen, the tenth typhoon of the year, arrived when the country was yet to fully recover the damages from typhoons Bavi and Maysak which swept through the country in the past two weeks.





