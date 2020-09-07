 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Women still feel discriminated against at work, companies disagree

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 8, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Sept 8, 2020 - 11:57
(The Korea Herald)
(The Korea Herald)
A recent survey showed that while the majority of women workers in South Korea felt they were discriminated against to some degree at work, most of those in charge of human resources felt there was no prejudice.

According to the survey conducted with 300 women and 300 HR managers by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 71 percent of women said they felt they were disadvantaged against their male peers at work. In comparison, 81 percent of HR managers said there was no discrimination.

Specifically, 64 percent of women said a glass ceiling exists in promotions, while 45 percent said they felt companies tended to avoid naming women to managerial posts.

As for reasons behind discrimiation, 44 percent said possibilities of their work absence due to giving birth and child care. Other reasons included prejudice against women’s capacity (29 percent) and a male-oriented work culture (10 percent).

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
