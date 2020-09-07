DWG stomps DRX to win LCK, sets their eyes on Worlds

Damwon Gaming hoisted the LCK trophy for the first time in its history, sweeping DRX in three games in the 2020 League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Finals on Saturday. Matches were played online from each team‘s own facility because of COVID-19.
Although most analysts and experts had predicted Damwon Gaming’s victory with the team having had an undefeated run in the second half of the regular season, Damwon’s performance Saturday exceeded expectations and was a loud statement that they are clear World Champion contenders.
Damwon Gaming now has their eyes on the World Championships at Shanghai in October, and on their backs are the hopes of LCK fans.
“In recent years LCK has not shown good performances at international competitions, but we will work hard and show a good performance fitting of the LCK first seed. So give us lots of support,” said Damwon’s ShowMaker in an online press interview held after the team’s win Saturday.
“Many LCK fans say we are the fourth best region (in the world). We will try hard to make people say LCK has returned as the #1 region,” said Damwon head coach Zefa.
Damwon players picked TES, the No. 1 seed of China, as the team to keep an eye out for and looked forward to meeting them at Worlds.
Going into Saturday’s match, Damwon Gaming’s top side was considered their strong point while it was the bottom lane for DRX. Also, many expected Damwon star player Nuguri to play an offensive champion rather than a defensive one, as he shredded his opponents with an offensive style during the regular season.
To everyone’s surprise, however, Damwon Gaming prepared a strategy for the first game that focused on Ghost in the bottom lane and a defensive champion for Nuguri, proving the team had another weapon in the arsenal.
Despite DRX star player Chovy’s efforts to carry the team, Damwon made their victory look easy.
Damwon Gaming became the first seed for South Korea at the World Championships and the first team promoted from Challenger Korea to win the LCK. Nuguri was named the Finals MVP, narrowly ahead of Ghost. With the team’s win, Damwon placed Gen. G in the last round of the World Championship Qualifiers that are taking place Monday to Wednesday between Afreeca Freecs, KT Rolster, T1 and Gen. G for the LCK third seed. The winner will join Damwon and DRX as the LCK representative at Worlds.
With the Vietnamese teams unable to compete in the World Championships due to COVID-19, the LCK third seed is to be promoted directly to the group stage at Worlds.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)