Military trauma center to open early to treat COVID-19

Trauma center (Yonhap)
The South Korean military said Monday it was opening its trauma center early on Wednesday to help with coronavirus care amid a surge in the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients here. The center was to open in January next year.
Sixty-eight health workers, including 5 military doctors and 10 military nurses, will be dispatched. It has prepared 40 beds specifically for COVID-19 patients.
A group of military health workers were sent a week earlier to the military Capital Hospital to treat severely ill civilian virus patients in spare beds.
Upon request by the Health Ministry, 22 military doctors began work on Friday at nine facilities in the Seoul area, including hospitals, screening clinics and other designated centers treating COVID-19 patients, with more doctors to be fielded where needed as they become available.
The military said it was in close consultation with the ministry to provide extra help, should the need arise.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)