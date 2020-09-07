 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

BOK to hold monetary policy meetings online if distancing hits Level 3

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Sept 7, 2020 - 15:03       Updated : Sept 7, 2020 - 15:03
Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (Bank of Korea)
Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (Bank of Korea)


In continued efforts to combat the prolonged coronavirus outbreak, the Bank of Korea will reportedly operate its own video conferencing platform in mid-September and hold its monetary policy board meetings online if the current anti-virus steps are raised to the highest Level 3, officials said Monday. 

“The BOK has decided to implement its own video conferencing system in all regional headquarters as early as in the middle of this month after completing system optimization process and related employee training,” an official said. 

The central bank has installed plastic partitions on desks in the monetary policy board conference room in response to the government’s 2.5-tier social distancing restrictions currently placed over the Seoul metropolitan area, but it would be difficult to continue such face-to-face meetings if the tightened Level 3 measures are put in place, which require remote working, he said.

The BOK embarked on developing its own video conference system last year instead of using remote communication tools in the market due to security concerns. 

Meanwhile, central banks in major economies have already made interest rate decisions through video conferencing. The US Federal Reserve, for instance, announced an emergency rate cut by 50 basis points in March via its online channel. Even the Jackson Hole meeting, the annual symposium on the Fed’s monetary policy framework, was moved online last month for the first time since 1987. 

Composed of seven members including the governor and the senior deputy governor, the monetary policy board is the BOK’s policy-making body that decides on the country’s key interest rates eight times a year, discussing consumer price trends and economic conditions. Its regular meetings take place on the Thursdays of the second and fourth weeks of each month.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114