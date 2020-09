South Korea’s coffee imports expanded more than 5 percent in the first seven months of the year despite the coronavirus outbreak, data showed Tuesday.



Imports of coffee stood at 90,355 metric tons in the January-July period, up 5.37 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



It marks the first time that Korea’s coffee imports exceeded the 90,000-ton level in the first seven months of any year. (Yonhap)