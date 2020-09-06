 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Junior doctors to end strike

By Kim Arin
Published : Sept 6, 2020 - 19:03       Updated : Sept 6, 2020 - 19:45
Health Ministry officials report junior doctors to police on Aug. 28. (Ministry of Health and Welfare)
Health Ministry officials report junior doctors to police on Aug. 28. (Ministry of Health and Welfare)

Striking interns and resident doctors will return to work Monday, a representative of an association of junior doctors said in a social media broadcast Sunday.

The indefinte strike among doctors in training at general hospitals -- which had a participation rate of over 75 percent -- lasted for about two weeks. 

The announcement to comes two days after the primary care physicians’ strike -- with a much lower rate of participation of less than 10 percent -- was declared over Friday. 

In the Friday meeting with the Korean Medical Association, the ruling Democratic Party and the Ministry of Health and Welfare agreed to stall the dispute until after the pandemic subsides.

Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo, in reaching the deal with doctors, said Friday that the ministry “welcomes the doctors’ decision” and would “coordinate closely with the medical community” to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis.

Over the roughly two weeks the strike persisted, the Health Ministry and top government figures, including the prime minister, blasted it as “a threat to lives of countless Koreans” and a “hurdle for COVID-19 control.”

In the last week of August, the ministry filed criminal charges against at least 10 of the junior doctors and also reported the KMA to a state regulatory body. After the strikes were canceled, the ministry said it would “work to resolve the standing complaints against doctors amicably.”

During the livestreamed broadcast, the junior doctors’ representative said the strike will be “put on hold” until further notice. “Considering the circumstances, we belive continuing the strike is unrealistic at this stage,” she said.

The young doctors have gone on a strike to protest a set of health care reform bills announced in July by the Democratic Party and the Cabinet. 

The highly contested bills involve reforming the way the country recruits and deploys its health care workforce and expanding state health insurance to cover traditional herbal remedies.

(arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114